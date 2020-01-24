Rihanna and Drake were seen very close to each other on Yum Day 2020, honoring the late member of A $ AP Mob A $ AP Yams on Friday.

Is Rihanna Reuniting With Drake?

Fans captured a video that showed the crowd standing side by side while taking one of the performances. It is not clear if the couple arrived together or spoke at the event, but it is possible that they crossed since they were only a few meters from each other. The timing of their meeting sparked rumors that Excise could rekindle a romance, as it was recently reported that Rihanna Navya, 31, is single.

However, a source told us that “they are not dating.” A Drake representative declined to comment, and the Rihanna representative did not respond to our requests.

Rihanna Recently Separated From Her Boyfriend Hassan Jamil

According to a source, the singer of “Love on the Brain” recently separated from her billionaire boyfriend, Hassan Jamil, after three years of dating. The couple first joined in June 2017, when Rihanna was seen on vacation in Spain with a 31-year-old Saudi businessman. It was rumored that Drake and Rihanna, 33, would close in 2016.

However, Rihanna told Vogue in May 2018: “We are no longer friends, but we are not enemies either.” This is what it is “. She is a wanted woman! Rihanna has always “flirted” with the idea of ​​being in a relationship with Drake, a source tells In Touch, especially after her meeting in New York City. The singer and rapper were seen together during the A $ AP Rocky concert on January 17 after it was revealed that she had separated from her boyfriend, Hassan Jamil.

Inside information specifically says on Touch, “Don’t feel sorry for Rihanna.” “He’s lined up with him waiting for an opportunity. A $ AP isn’t the only one on his radar. His friendship with Drake has always been something he used to flirt with and if it was ever made public.” Then it would be huge. They would be in the Beyoncé and Jay area then. That said, Rihanna has options. ”

The same night, the 31-year-old concert, RiRi, was seen breaking up with A $ AP (real name: Rakim Meyers) in photos shared by a fan account on Twitter. She was seen next to a graffiti mural at the annual YAMS Day concert of A $ AP Mob at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn and appeared in Breakup After Great Souls.

A source told us that although she was seen with A $ AP, “they are only friends.”

As far as Rihanna and Drake are concerned, the two have been related to a love story for years, so fans now wonder if he will be the newest power couple after separating from the Saudi billionaire. The beauty of Barbados and the 33-year-old rapper “No Guidance” met for the first time in October 2019 at his star-filled birth party, held at the Poppy nightclub.

In 2016, Drizzy became famous in Rihanna at the renowned MTV Video Music Awards, giving him the Video Vanguard Award. “She has been in love with someone since she was 22 years old.” He is one of my best friends in the world. I have seen my whole adult life, even though he is younger than me, ”he said at the time.

Rihanna and her old Hassan flame recently extinguished it together after almost three years, so we’ll have to wait and see if something blooms between her and Drake!