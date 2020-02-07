Hailey Bieber: Is She Imitating Rihanna Now?

Yes, Hailey Bieber is Imitating Rihanna nowadays.

The 22-year-old model, daughter of actor Stephen Baldwin, is eager to follow in the footsteps of the singer who has become a fashion designer and cosmetics Mogul.

‘I would love to design clothes. I like the outfits! The blonde beauty said. “It’s a

She also said: ‘I also want to make a comfortable athlete. I think that’s what Rihanna is doing. I think she is amazing, and her line is excellent. I also like Olsen twins. The main reason got me into the modeling industry.

I have been a fan since Passport to Paris. It’s the same kind of thing I want to do: do something for me, and if people move towards that, great. ”

And Hailey, who is married to Justin Bieber, loves being independent and has been since she was ‘young,’ always wanting to earn her own money to fund her lifestyle.

Speaking in the March issue of Elle magazine, she said: I have always been super independent even after being young. When I left, I said: bye! Bye

After she started modeling and made enough money to pay the rent. She was like, it, good. If it worked for her, she would like to live with that because she enjoys earning her own money and living alone. ‘

She also talked about marrying Bieber.

Sorry, the singer developed health problems, which caused her stress and delayed her formal wedding in the church in front of family and friends (she finally married in South Carolina in September 2019).

But the bold and beautiful, 23, told Elle it was worth it because ‘he is an amazing, wonderful man and an excellent companion to live life.